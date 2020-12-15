Newborn girl abandoned in Coronation Market

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's help to find the parents of a newborn girl who was abandoned in the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston yesterday.

The police said that a homeless man saw the baby in the market about 7:00 pm and raised an alarm.

The child was taken to the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Denham Town police at 876-922-6441 or 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.