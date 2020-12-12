Newly elected Belize legislator dies from COVID
BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) – Recently elected Member of Parliament for the Corozal Bay area, David Vega, has died after contracting COVID-19. He was 47.
“It is with a sad heart that I inform the nation of the passing this morning of the Honourable David “Dido” Vega. David, known to us as Dido, would have been swearing the same oath as we did earlier,” Prime Minister John Briceño said Friday as new members of the Parliament were being sworn into office.
Briceño, who led his People's United Party (PUP) to victory in the November 11 general election, sent extended condolences to Vega's family and the people of Corozal Bay.
“The Honourable David Vega will be given a state funeral and all flags will be flown at half-mast over the entire country until the date of his funeral,” he added.
The career math teacher was intubated at a private hospital in Belize City since last Saturday and despite hopes of recovery, he succumbed on Friday.
A moment of silence was observed by parliamentarians at the inaugural sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate in Belmopan for the first-time area representative.
