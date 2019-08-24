Newly formed storm likely to grow as it reaches Caribbean
MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A newly formed tropical depression is expected to reach the Caribbean as a tropical storm within the next several days.
The US National Hurricane Center in Miami says that the storm is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Wednesday.
At 11:00 am EDT, the storm's centre was located at about 805 miles (1,295 kilometres) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 35 mph (56 kph).
Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane centre said that it's too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm's progress.
No watches or warnings have been issued.
