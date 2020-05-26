Next Verzuz: Could it be Ding Dong against Elephant Man?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ever since the showdown between Bounty Killer and Beenie Man on Saturday's edition of the online clash Verzuz, the question has been, who is next?

Co-creator of the platform, American producer Swizz Beatz has given a possible hint as to who from Jamaica is being considered.

Speaking on Instagram Live with local dancer cum artiste, Ding Dong, Swizz Beatz mentioned a clash between Ding Dong and the energy god, deejay Elephant Man.

Swiss Beatz then asked viewers to post Jamaican flags if they wanted a Ding Dong – Elephant Man Verzuz to be a reality. The social media screen then lit up with the black, green and gold.

The entertainment fraternity and the nation are still basking in the success of last Saturday's clash between the two music titans, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man, which saw viewership figures skyrocketing to over 470,000 during the near three-hour live stream that was even interrupted briefly by a visit from the local police.