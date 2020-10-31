Night club proprietor and 17 others caught at club, charged

ST MARY, Jamaica — A nightclub proprietor and 17 others were charged for various breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) after 150 people and 23 vehicles were searched at a premises where an event was being held in Boscobel, St Mary last night.

The police said they were on a joint operation when they went to the nightclub and executed the search.

They said their investigations revealed that the establishment was not a registered business, nor did the owner possess a night club or spirit licence.

The owner has since been identified as 41-year-old Kumar Brown, otherwise called Marlon, of Greater Portmore, St Catherine and he has been charged for breaches of the DRMA, operating without a nightclub licence and operating without a spirit licence.

The additional 17 individuals were also charged for breaches of the DRMA. A foreign national was among those arrested and has been charged under the Quarantine Act, the police said.

A motorcar, a motorcycle and half pound of ganja was also seized in the incident.