Night court suspended in parishes impacted by new curfew measures

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Judiciary of Jamaica is advising the public that night courts in St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas and Clarendon have been suspended with immediate effect as a result of the new curfew measures imposed in these parishes.

People who had matters scheduled for night courts in the aforementioned parishes are being asked to contact the respective courts for further information.

St Catherine Parish Court

876-633-7103

876-613-4018

stcatherine.rmc@rmc.gov.jm

Clarendon Parish Court

876-613-8199

clarendonpc@rmc.gov.jm

Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court (Criminal Division)

876-613-3512

corporatearea.criminalcourt@rmc.gov.jm

Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court (Civil Division and Tax Court)

876-613-3422

corporatearea.civilcourt@rmc.gov.jm

St Thomas Parish Court

876-579-8182

876-982-1711

876-613-8293

stthomas@rmc.gov.jm

People may also visit the websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm for information.