Night courts islandwide suspended due to new curfew hours
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Judiciary of Jamaica has advised that night courts across the island have been suspended with immediate effect as a result of the new curfew hours, which take effect today.
According to the Court Administration Division (CAD), the suspension will remain in place for the duration of the curfew.
The CAD said those who had matters scheduled for night courts are asked to contact the respective courts for further information.
|
COURTS
|
TELEPHONE NUMBERS
|
EMAIL ADDRESSES
|
Hanover Parish Court
|
876-613-8011
|
hanover@rmc.gov.jm
|
Hanover Family Court
|
876-613-8037/8043
|
hanover.family@rmc.gov.jm
|
St James Parish Court
|
876-613-8100/876-613-8112
|
stjames@rmc.gov.jm
|
St James Family Court
|
876-940-6342/876-613-8134
|
stjames.familycourt@rmc.gov.jm
|
Trelawny Parish Court
|
876-954-2191/876-613-8094
|
trelawny@rmc.gov.jm
|
Trelawny Family Court
|
876-553-5474
|
St Ann Parish Court
|
876-613-8176
|
stann.rmc@rmc.gov.jm
|
Brown's Town Outstation
|
876-613-8270/8269
|
St Mary Parish Court
|
876-994-2238/876-613-8212
|
stmary@rmc.gov.jm
|
Portland Parish Court
|
876-993-2549
|
portland@rmc.gov.jm
|
St Thomas Parish Court
|
876-579-8182/876-982-1711/876-613-8293
|
stthomas@rmc.gov.jm
|
St Catherine Parish Court
|
876-633-7103/876-613-4018
|
stcatherine.rmc@rmc.gov.jm
|
Clarendon Parish Court
|
876-613-8199
|
clarendonpc@rmc.gov.jm
|
Clarendon Family Court
|
876-298-9313
|
clarendon@rmc.gov.jm
|
Manchester Parish Court
|
876-962-2191/876-613-8246
|
manchester@rmc.gov.jm
|
St Elizabeth Parish Court
|
876-613-8252
|
stelizabeth@rmc.gov.jm
|
Westmoreland Parish Court
|
876-955-2544/876-613-8052
|
westmoreland@rmc.gov.jm
|
Westmoreland Family
|
876-613-8082
|
westmoreland.familycourt@rmc.gov.jm
|
Kingston and St Andrew Family Court
|
876-613-3814/3815
|
corporatearea.familycourt@rmc.gov.jm
|
Supreme Court
|
876-633-7201
|
commercialregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm
criminalregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm
guncourtregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm
matrimonialregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm
westernregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm
probateregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm
|
Court of Appeal
|
876-633-7201
|
registry@courtofappeal.gov.jm
|
Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court
(Civil Division and Tax Court)
|
876-613-3422
|
corporatearea.civilcourt@rmc.gov.jm
|
Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court
(Criminal Division)
|
876-613-3512
|
corporatearea.criminalcourt@rmc.gov.jm
|
Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court
|
876-613-3905
|
corporatearea.trafficcourt@rmc.gov.jm
|
Coroner’s and Special Coroner’s Court
|
876-299-4833
|
corporatearea.coronerscourt@rmc.gov.jm
specialcoroners@rmc.gov.jm
