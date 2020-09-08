 Night courts islandwide suspended due to new curfew hours

Tuesday, September 08, 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Judiciary of Jamaica has advised that night courts across the island have been suspended with immediate effect as a result of the new curfew hours, which take effect today.

According to the Court Administration Division (CAD), the suspension will remain in place for the duration of the curfew.

The CAD said those who had matters scheduled for night courts are asked to contact the respective courts for further information.

COURTS

TELEPHONE NUMBERS

EMAIL ADDRESSES

Hanover Parish Court

876-613-8011

hanover@rmc.gov.jm

Hanover Family Court

876-613-8037/8043

hanover.family@rmc.gov.jm

St James Parish Court

876-613-8100/876-613-8112

stjames@rmc.gov.jm

St James Family Court

876-940-6342/876-613-8134

stjames.familycourt@rmc.gov.jm

Trelawny Parish Court

876-954-2191/876-613-8094

trelawny@rmc.gov.jm

Trelawny Family Court

876-553-5474

St Ann Parish Court

876-613-8176

stann.rmc@rmc.gov.jm

Brown's Town Outstation

876-613-8270/8269

St Mary Parish Court

876-994-2238/876-613-8212

stmary@rmc.gov.jm

Portland Parish Court

876-993-2549

portland@rmc.gov.jm

St Thomas Parish Court

876-579-8182/876-982-1711/876-613-8293

stthomas@rmc.gov.jm

St Catherine Parish Court

876-633-7103/876-613-4018

stcatherine.rmc@rmc.gov.jm

Clarendon Parish Court

876-613-8199

clarendonpc@rmc.gov.jm

Clarendon Family Court

876-298-9313

clarendon@rmc.gov.jm

Manchester Parish Court

876-962-2191/876-613-8246

manchester@rmc.gov.jm

St Elizabeth Parish Court

876-613-8252

stelizabeth@rmc.gov.jm

Westmoreland Parish Court

876-955-2544/876-613-8052

westmoreland@rmc.gov.jm

Westmoreland Family

876-613-8082

westmoreland.familycourt@rmc.gov.jm

Kingston and St Andrew Family Court

876-613-3814/3815

corporatearea.familycourt@rmc.gov.jm

Supreme Court

876-633-7201

commercialregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm

criminalregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm

guncourtregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm

matrimonialregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm

westernregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm

probateregistry@supremecourt.gov.jm

Court of Appeal

876-633-7201

registry@courtofappeal.gov.jm

Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court

(Civil Division and Tax Court)

876-613-3422

corporatearea.civilcourt@rmc.gov.jm

Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court

(Criminal Division)

876-613-3512

corporatearea.criminalcourt@rmc.gov.jm

Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court

876-613-3905

corporatearea.trafficcourt@rmc.gov.jm

Coroner’s and Special Coroner’s Court

876-299-4833

corporatearea.coronerscourt@rmc.gov.jm

specialcoroners@rmc.gov.jm

