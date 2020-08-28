Night courts suspended islandwide

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Judiciary is advising the public that sittings of night courts have been suspended islandwide until September 2, in response to the new curfew orders in effect across the country.

The suspension of night courts came into effect yesterday.

Acting Director of Client Services, Communication and Information, Court Administration Division (CAD), Kadiesh Fletcher, told JIS News that persons with matters slated for the Night Court are being asked to contact their respective courts for directives.

“The courts will be setting future dates. So, whether they move them to daytime or another night court date, the court will determine that, based on the nature of the matter,” Fletcher said.

Night court sessions normally address some matters, including those where parties are unrepresented, and in some parishes traffic matters.

Meanwhile, individuals visiting parish courts islandwide are being reminded to adhere to safety protocols and to ensure they have on their masks before entering courthouses.

“We continue to encourage persons to contact the courts before showing up for their matters, and we also encourage persons who are guilty to plead guilty, so that the matter can be resolved quickly. Also, we are asking persons to observe the health protocols at the courts when they get there,” Fletcher said.

Peopleare being encouraged to arrive at the courts early, as it may take some time for them to be properly processed, as well as to expect minor delays due to the health and safety protocols that must be observed.

“We are also asking persons to wear their masks and sanitise. If you do not have to, please do not take your children with you and, again, only those persons who are necessary for the matters will be allowed in the court building. So, we are asking persons to be mindful of these requirements,” Fletcher said.

Individuals may also visit the Court Administration Division website at cad.gov.jm and the Parish Court Website at: parishcourt.gov.jm for more information.