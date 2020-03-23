Nightclub operator, cashier charged under Disaster Risk Management Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Local actor and nightclub operator Garfield 'Bad Boy Trevor' Reid was one of two people arrested yesterday for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The Disaster Management Act was activated by the government in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the island.

To date there have been 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the island.

According to the police, Reid and 22-year-old cashier, Keniel Smith, were also charged for breaches under the Noise Abatement Act, State of Emergency Act and the Spirit Licence.