Nightly water lock-off in St Andrew starts tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that effective tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4, water supply to areas supplied by the Mona Treatment and Hope Filter Plants will be suspended nightly from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am the following morning.
According to the NWC, customers will experience nightly water lock-offs until regular supplies are restored.
The Commission said that with current storage levels at the Mona Reservoir now at 67.6 per cent, and the forecast for continued dry periods, the adjusted regulations are necessary to safeguard water supply throughout the coming months.
