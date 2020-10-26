Nine Miles residents shun evacuation calls

BULL BAY, Jamaica — Security guard for St Benedicts Primary School Roshard Robinson said only three adults from Nine Miles, Bull Bay heeded the call to evacuate and turned up at the school last night.

The call had come from Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural Juliet Holness after the Chalk River overflowed its banks during torrential rainfall yesterday.

Robinson said those who did turn spent roughly three hours at the shelter then returned home.

He said a possible reason for the low response to the evacuation calls could be the impassable state of the bridge at Bull Bay.

"I always expect a large number, but the bridge in Bull Bay was impassable so they couldn't come out, but usually you have a large number of people evacuating," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He also said that a break in on the Grade 2 block of the school during the heavy rains could have caused residents to stay away.

He said, however, that if conditions worsen, he is expecting that more people will turn up.

Kimberley Hibbert