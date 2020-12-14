Nine charged in clampdown on illegal parties
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Nine people from four unpermitted events have been charged with breaches of the Noise Abatement Act in Manchester as the police intensify operations against illegal parties in the parish.
The police, with the support of the military, conducted multiple operations across the parish on Friday and Saturday.
The lawmen said a number of people were warned for prosecution for breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act. The police said a quantity of musical equipment and liquor were also seized.
Among the events raided and perpetrators prosecuted are:
Central Manchester
1. Location: Queen Bee Plaza, Manchester Road.
Prosecuted: Genel Nash, bar owner of Royal Flat, Manchester.
2. Location: Eden Street, New Green in Mandeville.
Prosecuted: Venassa Williams, bar owner of Eden Street, New Green.
Northern Manchester
3. Location: Bashment Lawn,Hibernia
Perpsecuted: 28-year-old Kenroy Kirkland, mason and sound system owner of Small Vibes. He is of Devon district, Manchester.
4. Prosecuted: 32-year-old Orette Williams, disc jockey of Chantilly district, Manchester.
5. Twenty-nine-year-old Shamari Davis disc jockey of Chantilly district, Manchester.
They have all been booked to appear in court in January of 2021.
The police said they are also seeking other promoters of these events.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy