Nine charged in clampdown on illegal parties

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Nine people from four unpermitted events have been charged with breaches of the Noise Abatement Act in Manchester as the police intensify operations against illegal parties in the parish.

The police, with the support of the military, conducted multiple operations across the parish on Friday and Saturday.

The lawmen said a number of people were warned for prosecution for breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act. The police said a quantity of musical equipment and liquor were also seized.

Among the events raided and perpetrators prosecuted are:

Central Manchester

1. Location: Queen Bee Plaza, Manchester Road.

Prosecuted: Genel Nash, bar owner of Royal Flat, Manchester.

2. Location: Eden Street, New Green in Mandeville.

Prosecuted: Venassa Williams, bar owner of Eden Street, New Green.

Northern Manchester

3. Location: Bashment Lawn,Hibernia

Perpsecuted: 28-year-old Kenroy Kirkland, mason and sound system owner of Small Vibes. He is of Devon district, Manchester.

4. Prosecuted: 32-year-old Orette Williams, disc jockey of Chantilly district, Manchester.

5. Twenty-nine-year-old Shamari Davis disc jockey of Chantilly district, Manchester.

They have all been booked to appear in court in January of 2021.

The police said they are also seeking other promoters of these events.