Nine judges promoted
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Nine members of the judiciary were sworn into higher office today by Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen during a ceremony at King's House in St Andrew.
They include David Fraser and Nicole Simmons, who have been appointed as judges of the Court of Appeal. Their appointments become effective September 21, 2020.
Also taking the oath of office was Marcia Dunbar Green, who has been appointed to act as judge of the Court of Appeal from September 16 until December 18.
Five puisne judges have also been appointed. They are Natalie Hart Hines, Carole Barnaby, Icolin Reid, Vaughn Smith and Tara Carr, whose appointments also become effective September 16. Stephany Orr was appointed to act as master-in-chambers.
The Governor General congratulated the judges, noting that they have been appointed on their own merit, displaying outstanding qualities such as personal integrity, experience and competence.
“These qualities will serve you in good stead as you discharge your duties. We are confident in our justice system and the efficacy of the rule of law. We value and respect your contribution to our democracy and wish you well as you assume your new positions,” he said.
For her part, Justice Hilary Phillips, who represented President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Dennis Morrison, congratulated the judges and lauded them for their dedication to the dispensation of justice.
“I have had the pleasure of either teaching some, working with others or simply observing their professional development over the years. We are familiar with their work over the years, the talent and commitment they have shown and the wealth of knowledge that they collectively bring to the table,” she said.
Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, in his remarks, commended the judges.
“All nine persons are here on merit and we can be justly proud of having them to serve us. They are joining the judiciary at a time when Jamaica needs persons of character, determination and commitment to service above self,” he said.
Justice David Fraser, in his response on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation for the confidence placed in them to execute the duties of this important office.
“We pledge, by God's guidance, to stand up for justice, to work diligently and creatively and by our general deportment, integrity and performance, to demonstrate that we have come to our appointments for such a time as this,” he said.
