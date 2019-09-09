No 'collapse' on Spanish Town Road —NWA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that there has been no breach along Spanish Town Road in Kingston, despite media reports earlier today.

An advisory sent to the media by the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications this morning indicated that a section of the busy thoroughfare had collapsed in the vicinity of Tools Hardware.

NWA's Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, in a statement to the media a short while ago said the information is inaccurate.

Shaw explained that a stormwater culvert had failed at a section of the road near the Olympic Way/Hagley Park Road intersection yesterday. However, the culvert has since been replaced and access restored to the area.



He said the prevailing inclement weather has halted works to apply the first lift of asphalt to all ground-level approach roads to Portia Simpson Miller Square. These activities were originally scheduled to be completed today.



“The NWA continues to remind motorists that though appreciable works have been achieved on the Hagley Park Road improvement project, critical works are still being done to bring the project to substantial completion. The entire 3.7 kilometre limit of the project remains a construction zone and motorists should be obeying the 30 kilometres per hour speed limit,” Shaw said.

In the meantime, he said areas that were earlier today affected by stormwater have been reopened.



Afternoon showers caused water and debris to impact a section of Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of De-la-cree Lane and lower Marcus Garvey Drive.



He said the NWA and contracting firm China Harbour Engineering (CHEC) Limited have had the area along Spanish Town Road cleared and traffic is now flowing unhindered. Plans are now being made to have some drains that have been impacted by debris flows and garbage reopened.



Shaw is reminding persons that even with the significant improvement in the drainage network along Hagley Park Road, improper disposal of garbage will compromise these drains. He is, therefore, encouraging persons to dispose of their waste in the appropriate manner.