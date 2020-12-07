No COVID-19 cases among students, teachers in face-face pilot programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education says no student or staff member at the pilot schools reopened for the facilitation of face-to-face learning have been identified with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive for the virus.
The ministry said this is according to data reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The 17 schools that were selected to participate in the pilot of face-to-face teaching, commenced classes between November 10 and 11, and have been continuing since then with no reports of health concerns, the ministry said.
This follows a recent report which outlined that since the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica, there have been 800 cases among children.
