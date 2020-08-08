No COVID-19 cases in prison

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says no case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the country's penal system.

“We have not had any case of COVID in those institutions and I suspect that this is because of the protocols that we have in place, the alertness of those who are involved, and the fact that the health authorities do keep in touch and provide some guidance as it relates to our prisons,” he said.

The minister was addressing a virtual press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre on Thursday.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) in March activated its COVID-19 protocol, which included a suspension of visits and collection of food and care packages, inmate and staff sensitisation, increased supply of sanitisers and hand soap, and enhanced sanitisation of surface areas.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the infirmaries, Dr Tufton noted that a worker at the St Ann Infirmary had contracted the virus, but noted that the situation was quickly addressed to prevent any spread and protect residents.