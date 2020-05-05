No COVID-19 test sample lost in Manchester, says SRHA

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) is disputing a media report in which it was stated that a COVID-19 test sample from a patient in Manchester was misplaced.

The authority said that at no time has any patient been told by staff members that their test result was misplaced.

The Medical Officer of Health for Manchester, Dr Nadine Williams, who receives and dispatches all test results for the parish, explained that the Ministry of Health and Wellness' discharge protocol requires that patients confirmed to have COVID-19 be retested with the aim of having two consecutive negative results prior to discharge from the isolation facility.

“Results are shared with the clients within hours of receipt from the Ministry of Health. There was a delay in testing as a result of the great burden placed on the laboratory system due to the Alorica call centre situation which has now been alleviated with the new machine up and running at the National Public Health Laboratory,” Dr Williams said.

She noted that clients are in dialogue with the staff on a daily basis, both in person and by phone.

“The clients in this particular facility can communicate with the staff when the rounds are made and by telephone in between the rounds. There is a phone at the nurse's station that clients can call for queries. The space also allows for communication outside the door to the client's room if they are not able to call as the rooms are close to the station for staff. Once results are available this is communicated to the clients, otherwise they are told that we are still waiting for their outstanding result. At no time was any client told that their sample was lost,” she said.

“It is understandable that clients will become frustrated especially when they feel physically well but have to remain in the facility until two negative results return. The period to achieve this can be variable and can last for weeks even with a rapid turnaround time for results. Some clients have had to be referred for counselling to help them to cope with the situation. Other measures that we have put in place to help them cope are free wireless internet access, physical activity sessions by the health promotion team, and word puzzles and games to occupy their time. The rooms are well ventilated and were prepared to ensure the comfort of the clients and the meals are prepared with individual dietary restrictions in mind,” Williams explained.

The medical officer commended the staff at the Manchester facility for their commitment and dedication to caring for patients with COVID-19.

The SRHA also noted that relatives are permitted to take things for the patients so that their stock of personal items can be replenished. This is received by the staff.