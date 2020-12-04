No Christmas visits for inmates

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Visitors will not be allowed access to inmates at correctional institutions over the holiday period.

Under the latest Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No.16) Order, 2020, during the period December 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021, no person, other than members of staff of the correctional institution; the inmate's attorney-at-law; or the medical officer assigned to the correctional institution or any person who, with the permission of that medical officer, is authorised to provide health care in the correctional institution, shall have access to the inmates.