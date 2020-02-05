No Clarendon South Eastern by-election scheduled - EOJ
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Director of Elections Glasspole Brown says that despite reports in the media of an impending by-election for Clarendon South Eastern, there has been no formal communication of such to the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ).
"We are always in a position to conduct an election but I can't give out any information until we've been told about it. I've heard speculation in the press but there's no comment yet," Brown told OBSERVER ONLINE late yesterday.
Voters in Clarendon South Eastern could go to the polls before March, following the resignation of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament Rudyard Spencer in the House of Representatives last evening.
Senator Pearnel Charles Jr is expected to replace him as the JLP representative in the constituency, while business woman Patricia Duncan Sutherland is expected to represent the Opposition People's National Party.
