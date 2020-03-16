No Penn Relays for 1st time in 125 years

PENNSYLVANIA, United States — The Penn Relays, one of the oldest and largest track meets in the nation, has been cancelled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Penn Relays were scheduled for April 23-25 and had been held uninterrupted since 1895.

The event celebrated its 125th consecutive running last year. The Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania says it will attempt to host a substitute track meet at a later date in late May or early June. The new event wouldn't meet the standard Penn Relays format. The three-day event would shorten into a one-day event for youth, high school and open runners.

The Penn Relays has adapted to worldwide conditions in the past. The meet was altered in 1917 and 1918 when several colleges, including most Ivy League institutions, curtailed their track programs during World War I. During World War II, travel restrictions reduced participation and spectator attendance while gas rationing was in effect in 1943 and 1944.