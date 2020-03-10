No Penn Relays for Jamaican schools
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaican Government has put a travel ban on all schools to the prestigious Penn Relays scheduled to start on April 23.
On a day when the island announced its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19), Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton revealed the Government's stance.
“I have confirmed that in terms of the Penn Relays, the Ministry of Education through Cabinet instructions has advised schools about not participating in the Penn Relays this year,” said Dr Tufton.
“We will comment further on the Boys and Girls champs and any other gathering in the days coming,” he added.
Today's Observer lead sports story mentioned that Jamaican schools' participation was under threat following the closure of several schools in the Pennsylvania, United States area over coronavirus fears.
This will be the 126th staging of the Penn Relays which started on April 21, 1895. This year's edition is slated to begin on April 23.
It is the largest relay meet in the world and the three-day event annually draws over 15,000 athletes and 110,000 spectators. Olympic medallists, world record holders and competitors from elementary school to master's events have all competed at the Penn Relays.
Howard Walker
