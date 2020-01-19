No Result West Indies vs Ireland – 2nd T20I

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – Rain forced a no result in the second Twenty20 International of the three-match series between West Indies and Ireland, at Warner Park here Saturday.

The Windies target was revised to 152 in 19 overs, however the game was abandoned due to rain.

The third and final match is set for today.

Scores:

IRELAND 147 for nine off 19 overs (Gareth Delany 44, Andrew Balbirnie 36, Harry Tector 31; Kieron Pollard 4-25, Sheldon Cottrell 2-10)

WEST INDIES 16 for one off 2.1 overs.