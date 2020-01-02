No Tuberculosis at Supreme Court, CMS insists
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Court Management Services (CMS) today said that the Supreme Court remains open as health inspectors have not found any evidence of Tuberculosis (TB) in the courthouse.
The CMS response comes after reports that several police officers have contracted the virus.
“There is no established link between the Supreme Court and the police officers who have reportedly contracted TB,” the CMS said in a statement.
The CMS said matters currently before the court will proceed as scheduled.
The CMS statement said that as a precautionary measure, the Public Health Inspectors were asked to assess the holding area at the Supreme Court and its surroundings.
“They have indicated that there is no risk of anyone contracting TB by coming on the Supreme Court Building,” the statement said.
“As a further precaution, a representative from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department will tomorrow conduct a public education session at the Supreme Court to educate staff about infectious diseases such as TB and to answer any questions they may have on the subject matter,” it continued.
The CMS said it remains committed to ensuring the safety of staff and court users and will await further communication from the Ministry of Health on the matter.
