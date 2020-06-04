No attempt to misrepresent COVID-19 numbers, says Tufton
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says there is no attempt by the ministry to misrepresent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the island.
Tufton, who was responding to a question at a digital press conference today said “that would not suit us at all".
“We've been very transparent in terms of our approach and management of this process to date,” he added.
The minister was responding to a discrepancy in the date given for the island's 34th imported case of COVID-19, which was previously given as a date in March then revised to April.
“Not saying that we're perfect and there may be times when we make an error and try to correct it, when you recongise it but the commitment to giving the numbers and giving all the numbers are real,” the minister said.
He added that he will continue to push transparency within the health sector post COVID-19.
