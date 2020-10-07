No basis for criminal charges in Jodian Fearon's death — DPP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has ruled that there is no basis in law for criminal charges to be laid in the investigation of the death of Jodian Fearon, the young mother who died after being denied access to health care at several hospitals in April.

In a document outlining the reasons for the ruling today, the ODPP said in part, “There was no material to establish the negligence or incompetence of any doctor or any other person.”

The ODPP further ruled that no useful purpose would be served in remitting the matter to the learned Coroner as a Coroner's jury properly directed in law would inevitably reach the same conclusion as outlined in the ruling.

“It is clear from the material on file that the unease occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding Ms Fearon's status may have contributed to what appears to be the uncoordinated, indecisive efforts and tardy response by the health institutions/medical personnel in Jamaica's public health sector or from her personal physician,” the report explained.

“This state of affairs would have exacerbated and blurred the circumstances surrounding Ms Fearon's untimely demise,” it continued.

The report concluded that issues surrounding possible breaches of duty of care to Fearon in her interface with either her private physician or the public health institutions would be best answered by a court of law exercising its civil jurisdiction and would therefore be outside the purview of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“So that we have no other recurrence of this very unfortunate and sad episode, we feel sure that the public interest would benefit, as has been signalled in the public domain from the health authorities, from a review of the protocols of the Ministry of Health administrators governing the transfer of patients from private physicians to public health entities or the transfer of patients form public health institutions to other public health institutions whether we are in normal times or in the embrace of a pandemic,” the report added.