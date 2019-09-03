ONLINE READERS COMMENT: No bus fare increase on stagnant salaries

Dear Editor,

Taxi and bus operators are again calling for a fare increase that might never happen.

On Monday some operators withdrew their services to send a message to the Transport Ministry; however this move left many commuters stranded for hours with no means of getting to work or school.

It was a disaster in some parishes where parents ventured out on the first day of school with their children only to hear that there were no taxis or buses working for the day.

However, it should have been expected. After all, taxi associations such as the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services had openly stated that the strike would go on despite disagreements with their approach from the National Council of Taxi Associations.

Just last week, the General Secretary Frederick Bryan said the Council was in negotiations with the Transport Ministry and other government agencies. However, the Council did not support the displacement of commuters at the start of the new school year and said that they would not participate in creating "mayhem" on the nation's roads.

Their call was for taxi operators to reconsider the planned protest.

But, what fare increase do these taxi and bus operators really expect to get when many Jamaicans have not received a salary increase in years? The standard of living has increased but employers are still handing out the same pay cheque every single month. When was the last time you received a raise?

These public transport operators want a 100 per cent increase. You heard me right – one hundred. Now, how can anyone afford that in these times moving from $100 to $200? It makes no sense. I understand that they need this increase because they have been having discussions with the ministry every year about the same matter, but let us be real here. Can any commuter afford such an increase? Most people would prefer to take the JUTC bus that stops at every bus stop than pay an extra $100 dollars -- unless it is for a turn off. I am sure you will agree.

We can't facilitate a fare increase on a stagnant salary. It is unreasonable.

The truth is that these operators might be protesting in vain because there is no way on earth that commuters will agree to a hundred per cent increase on their current fare. They cannot afford it.

These public transport operators need to think again.

Andre Heslop