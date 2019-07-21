No challenges for Basil Waite in North East St Elizabeth

BRAES RIVER, Elizabeth- Basil Waite who was selected by delegates in North East St Elizabeth to run as the People's National Party (PNP) candidate in the next general elections will have no further challenges to his position.

At present, Waite is waiting to be formally introduced by Party Leader, Dr Peter Phillips at the public session of the constituency conference now taking place in Braes River square in this parish.

The seat has been held by businessman the PNP's Evon Redman since 2016.

Chairman for the PNP's Region 5, Hopeton McCatty made it known to OBSERVER ONLINE that he has voluntarily decided not to contest the seat in the next election thereby leaving the way completely clear for Waite.

McCatty said that will make Redman a one term member of parliament and there were two one term MP's before him.

He suggested that it was amidst controversy Raymond Pryce lost the seat to Redman and it was under similar circumstances Kern Spencer lost to Pryce.

Supporters of Waite have been hailing him as a hard-working "son of the soil," who is expected to spend more than one term as the political representative of the constituency.