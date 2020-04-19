No connection to any BPO – health minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is strongly denying claims especially circulating on social media that he is attached to a business process outsourcing (BPO) entity in Jamaica.

Dr Tufton made his statement in an interview on Instagram with popular entertainer Spice.

“There are rumours travelling around on especially social media that I have a personal connection with a BPO operation.

“I want to dismiss these rumours on this platform…I do not have any interests in any BPO.

“In my private life before, I have worked with many organisations but as minister of Government, my only interest at this time is working for the people of Jamaica.

“Let me say again, I have no connection to any BPO,” Dr Tufton said.