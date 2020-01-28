No coronavirus case at UHWI – Tufton
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says there is no truth to the claim that there is a case of the coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).
Dr Tufton was speaking moments ago at an emergency press conference held at the Ministry of Health and Wellness in New Kingston.
The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected over 4400 people across China and killed up to 106. It has so far spread to 13 other countries outside of China, including France, Canada, the United States and Australia.
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
Candiece Knight
