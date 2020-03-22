No doctor has tested positive for COVID-19 - Medical Doctors' Association
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Medical Doctors' Association (JMDA) is informing that contrary to reports no doctor in Jamaica has so far tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release issued today under the signature of president, Dr Elon Thompson, the JMDA stated that while there are doctors and nurses who have examined and treated patients with COVID-19, no doctor has tested positive up to Saturday, March 21, 2020.
The complete text of the JMDA's release is published below.
“There are reports of doctors and nurses testing positive for COVID-19. This is erroneous and a grave error based on investigations we have carried out.
We do agree that there are doctors and nurses who have examined and treated patients who are COVID-19 positive. We do also admit that these healthcare workers are also currently quarantined. As of March 21, 2020, no doctor has tested positive.
In the face of a national crisis, we encourage responsible journalism for the protection of members and the nation.”
Dr Elon Thompson, JMDA President
