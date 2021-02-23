No evidence JAMCOVID website vulnerabilities were exploited, says Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of National Security says there is no evidence that that the vulnerabilities on the JAMCOVID website were exploited for malicious data extraction or leakage prior to being identified and corrected.

According to a statement from the ministry, it has been conducting a comprehensive review of all aspects of the site, application and associated databases.

The ministry said that changes were implemented with a view to further hardening security and strengthening all security features.

“We understand and share the concerns of the public on this matter and assure all concerned that we continue to work assiduously with the relevant stakeholders and developers to take appropriate actions,” the statement read.

“As in all sensitive matters, we encourage the public to refrain from speculation and thank you for your patience. We await the outcome of the ongoing review process, and commit to keeping the public informed,” it added.