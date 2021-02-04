No ganja shortage in medical cannabis industry — CLA
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) says it is not aware of any shortage affecting the local regulated medical cannabis industry.
This, the authority said, follows media reports of a ganja shortage on the island.
According to Acting Senior Director of Operations, Faith Graham, the authority routinely monitors ganja inventory of licensees through the enforcement and monitoring section, and there is no evidence to indicate a shortage of ganja within the regulated space.
“There has been no such report from CLA licensees and checks made with licensees have confirmed that there is no shortage,” she said.
The authority assured the public that, at this time, there is no need for concern as relates to the availability of cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic purposes.
