No gas leak, says IGL
KINGSTON, Jamaica— After a thick cloud of medical grade oxygen sparked fears of a gas leak and created visibility challenges along a section of Spanish Town Road today, gas company IGL will be looking at its procedures to find out what went wrong and how to keep it from happening again.
The company's Managing Director Peter Graham told OBSERVER ONLINE that, contrary to reports circulating on social media, there was never any danger of an explosion. IGL produces medical grade oxygen at its Ferry location, he said, and while doing a transfer some of the gas was released — a normal procedure. He speculated that the cooler temperatures brought on by the heavy rains may have caused a higher than normal level of condensation which created the vapour cloud sometime between 9:30 and 10:00 this morning.
“It is not a gas leak as people are purporting it to be. It was medical grade oxygen which poses no risk to anyone,” said Graham. “[But] we will have to look at our standard operating procedures to see why it happened and what to do to prevent a repeat under these specific conditions.”
