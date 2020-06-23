No guarantee beaches, rivers will remain open, McKenzie warns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says that effective this weekend, there will be increased monitoring and reporting of activities at all beaches and rivers.

This, he said, follows detailed reports received by his ministry regarding repeated breaches of critical social distancing protocols by large numbers of beach and river-goers.

The minister was speaking in Parliament this afternoon.

He said the Social Development Commission observed activities at 58 beaches and 65 rivers over the last two weeks since these waterways were re-opened.

He noted that beaches especially, are overcrowded and social distancing is being ignored. He added that no masks are being worn and vendors are walking the beaches selling their items.

“I am urging the operators of the beaches and rivers to strictly enforce the protocols. I am also once again urging our citizens to be responsible, to do the right thing, and fully observe the protocols,” the minister said.

“I wish to reiterate that the beaches and rivers have been conditionally re-opened, and the review of the manner in which our citizens are using these facilities is underway. There is no guarantee that this initial re-opening period will be extended,” he continued.

The minister stressed that the manner in which the public uses the recreational spaces, will effectively determine whether the beaches and rivers remain open, or will once again be closed to the public.