No guns allowed at Echoes of Sound System show, police warn

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are reminding members of the public who will be attending the Reggae Night 2020 Echoes of Sound System, being held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew today, that no weapons will be allowed at the venue.

The police cautioned that licensed firearm holders who wish to attend the show should make the necessary preparations to have their weapon securely locked away.

According to the police, the organisers of the event will be making special arrangements for the storage of firearms.

The police added that they will be taking a "zero tolerance approach" to all unlawful activities that might be associated with this event.