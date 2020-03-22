No health care workers tested positive for COVID-19, says Tufton
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has denied reports that health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
“No health workers have tested positive,” he told the Jamaica Observer Sunday morning.
“[It's] not true.”
Media reports quoted the health minister as saying frontline workers in the fight against the pneumonia-like virus, including doctors and nurses, had tested positive for COVID-19 and were not being included in the official statistics.
The latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicate that there are 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the island, and one death.
