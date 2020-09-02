No law requiring election day workers to self-quarantine – MLSS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says it has been brought to its attention that employers have been informing workers contracted to serve as election day workers to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days prior to resuming their normal employment.

In a statement today, the ministry said it also understands that these workers are being instructed to utilise their vacation and sick leave entitlements to offset the period of quarantine.

“The ministry is making it abundantly clear that there is no such requirement under the labour laws or any other law. Employers are encouraged to be guided by the Holidays with Pay Act and Gazette notices that are published under the Disaster Risk Management Act,” the ministry's statement read.

“While we are quite cognizant of the dangers of the COVID-19 and the increased number of cases islandwide, we must nevertheless be protective of our country's labour force and ensure the fair application of labour legislations in order to prevent breaches that may be intentional or out of ignorance,” it added.

Jamaicans will cast their ballots tomorrow, Thursday, September 3.