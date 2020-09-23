No license renewal, no fitness for unruly drivers, says Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica - With the introduction of a new policy, motorists with outstanding traffic tickets will soon be barred from renewing their driver's licences as well as acquiring fitness certificates and similar services until they have paid outstanding tickets, according to Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

To date, over $40 million has been spent to implement a pilot programme islandwide to remedy the traffic ticketing issue.

“Traffic disorder is a big problem. We are leaning towards a policy where, if a driver does not pay for traffic offences, he will not be licensed and will not be given the fitness,” said Dr Chang, while speaking today at a sensitisation session on the new handheld device for the Traffic Ticketing Management System in Port Maria, St Mary.

“Police are heavily accused when it comes to issuing traffic tickets. Nothing happens when tickets are handwritten and it is alleged that those who understand the system try to beat it. To remedy that, we have to keep them in check by implementing an effective and efficient system to hold indisciplined drivers accountable”, the minister said.

Dr Chang pointed out that the ministry's transformation team, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Technology Branch, and e-Gov Jamaica have “responded well” to the issue by developing a modern, electronic system to replace paper based entries. He said the new technology will merge data through a new software which will be used by Tax Administration of Jamaica, the courts and the Island Traffic Authority.

“I feel optimistic that we will overcome this problem,” he added.

Dr Chang reiterated that for the past two years, significant investments have been made into a web-based system, which is expected to increase the use of technology and improve the ticketing process.

The handheld ticketing solution is a fully integrated, modernised traffic ticketing system that has been conceptualised and developed to eliminate many points of failure within the existing traffic ticketing management system.