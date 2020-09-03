No matter the outcome, 'God is in control,' says 92-y-o St Ann SW voter
ST ANN, Jamaica — With the voting process flowing smoothly and peacefully in St Ann South Western thus far, 92-year-old Ivy Brown is urging electors to maintain the peace.
Brown, who was assisted to the polling station at the Eccleston Methodist Church in Aboukir to cast her vote, told OBSERVER ONLINE that she was pleased with how things were proceeding.
"Its nice so far, I had no issues with the voting, everything is alright and peaceful and we just hope it continues same way," she said.
The senior citizen, who shared that she has been a long time supporter of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), said regardless of the results electors should remember that God is in control.
"We just have to leave the candidates to God. God knows the winner and God knows the loser, so we just have to sit down and pray. We don't want any cutting up or shooting up, everything must continue smooth and nice.
"Lets just show love and respect, don't bother with the fussing and fighting we just leave everything to God because He is a problem solver. So if your party doesn't win and the other wins, don't worry with the problem, just tell the Lord that you leave everything unto Him," she added.
JLP incumbent Member of Parliament for St Ann South Western Zavia Mayne is being challenged by People's National Party (PNP) Valenton Wint.
Sherdon Cowan
