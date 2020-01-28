No need for non-disclosure agreements on public boards, PM says

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he sees no need for non-disclosure agreements for members of public boards.

Holness was speaking today in the House of Representatives.

“I am not comfortable with the idea of non-disclosure agreements,” he told the House.

The Prime Minister indicated that he has asked the Attorney General to review the legality of such agreements and will update Parliament with the necessary policy decisions.

Holness was responding to reports that members of the Caribbean Maritime University council were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement upon appointment.