No new COVID-19 cases, 14 more recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting for the second consecutive day that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country remains at 520.

Meanwhile, the ministry is reporting that 14 more patients have recovered from the virus. They were released and sent home. This brings the total number of recoveries in the island to 145.

