No new COVID-19 cases, five more patients recover

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that there were no new cases of COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 569.

Meanwhile, the ministry said five more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries to 284.

The island now has a 49.9 per cent recovery rate.

