No new COVID-19 cases, total remains at 509

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that there has been no new cases of the COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 50 days that the island has recorded no new cases.

The total number of cases remain at 509.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 118 up from 113 in the same period.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

