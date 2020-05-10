No new COVID-19 cases since April 26 in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago - There have been no new confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in T&T since April 26. At that time, the number of positive cases were said to be 116. According to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, up to yesterday (Saturday, May 9) this figure remained unchanged.

Providing the daily update, Deyalsingh said total samples tested to date stood at 2,271; with the number of unique patients tested at 1,931; the number of repeated tests at 340; number of positive tests remaining at 116; while deaths remain at eight; and discharged patients at 104.

With the total number of community tests done to date under the expanded case definition said to be 652, Deyalsingh added that "To date, all 652 have come back negative."

One person remains hospitalised at the Couva Hospital, while three people are at the Home of Football, Couva. At the UWI Debe Campus, there are a total of 70 people–69 from Surinam and one from Guyana.