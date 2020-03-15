No new applications being accepted at Criminal Records Office

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force says the Criminal Records Office (CRO) will not be accepting any new applications as the nation deals with the impact of COVID-19.

The JCF said access to the CRO will be restricted effective tomorrow, Monday, March 16 and will continue for a period of 14 days.

Those who have already filed their applications can contact the CRO at the following numbers before visiting the locations.

876-922-6949

876-948-1908 or

876-922-0125.