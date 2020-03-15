No new applications being accepted at Criminal Records Office
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force says the Criminal Records Office (CRO) will not be accepting any new applications as the nation deals with the impact of COVID-19.
The JCF said access to the CRO will be restricted effective tomorrow, Monday, March 16 and will continue for a period of 14 days.
Those who have already filed their applications can contact the CRO at the following numbers before visiting the locations.
876-922-6949
876-948-1908 or
876-922-0125.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy