No new positive COVID-19 cases, patient #5 discharged after recovery
KINGSTON, Jamaica - No new confirmed cases of the coronavirus/COVID-19 were announced by the authorities today. The country now has 36 confirmed positive cases of the virus, one of them being a health care worker.
Despite this development, Prime Minister Andrew Holness warned against complacency at the just held digital press conference at Jamaica House.
"While we are happy with this development of no new positive cases, we continue to get reports especially over last weekend that there are many Jamaicans still not adhering to the prescribed measures for social distancing and the gathering of people.
"Now is the time to be vigilant, now is the time to stay home, to protect your country," Holness said.
Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton speaking at the same press conference informed that the average age of those infected is 52.7 years.
He then announced that patient five, who was confirmed positive in early March, is now recovered and was discharged from hospital yesterday.
Dr Tufton in an update on the health care worker who tested positive, revealed that the individual was mending well.
ALPHEA SAUNDERS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy