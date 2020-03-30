No new positive COVID-19 cases, patient #5 discharged after recovery

KINGSTON, Jamaica - No new confirmed cases of the coronavirus/COVID-19 were announced by the authorities today. The country now has 36 confirmed positive cases of the virus, one of them being a health care worker.

Despite this development, Prime Minister Andrew Holness warned against complacency at the just held digital press conference at Jamaica House.

"While we are happy with this development of no new positive cases, we continue to get reports especially over last weekend that there are many Jamaicans still not adhering to the prescribed measures for social distancing and the gathering of people.

"Now is the time to be vigilant, now is the time to stay home, to protect your country," Holness said.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton speaking at the same press conference informed that the average age of those infected is 52.7 years.

He then announced that patient five, who was confirmed positive in early March, is now recovered and was discharged from hospital yesterday.

Dr Tufton in an update on the health care worker who tested positive, revealed that the individual was mending well.

