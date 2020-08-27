No new taxes to fund PNP's WEALTHY plan, says Golding
KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party spokesman on finance Mark Golding told a press conference today that there will be no new taxes to fund the party's WEALTHY plan. The plan espouses to, among other things, deposit $4,000 into the electricity and water residential accounts of some 360,000 families across the island, provide home improvement grants for 10,000 low-income families annually, deliver land titles to the landless and focus on major impact programmes for our youth.
Golding said it will be funded from discretionary budget allocations which are already available in the nation's fiscal space.
The finance spokesman said a government formed by the PNP is also committed to providing 100,000 jobs in five years across existing and new industries such as technology, agriculture, construction, global outsourcing services and in the blue, green and orange economies.
Golding said, too, that the PNP will also establish an unemployment insurance plan to provide coverage for Jamaicans displaced as a result of natural disasters, including a pandemic.
He explained that there will be a reform of the labour market to create greater efficiency for the modernisation of the economy as well as provide a serious financial injection measures to assist the nation's youth. This will see the introduction of far-reaching training programmes in construction, entrepreneurship and other disciplines for both the local and overseas markets.
