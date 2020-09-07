No princes or princesses have been elected, says Holness
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reiterated his commitment to leading a government that is hard on corruption, and task-oriented.
In his first address as prime minister moments after taking the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office this afternoon, Holness said with such a large and convincing mandate, the greater challenge will be to regulate and control the behaviour of those forming the majority.
He warned that arrogance and those who held the view that it was a free for all will not be entertained.
"This mandate is not about them, it is about the people, no princes or princesses were elected...we are servants of the people," Holness said.
The Jamaica Labour Party is enjoying a second term after trouncing the People's National Party at the polls last Thursday.
