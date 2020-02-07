No repatriation now for Jamaicans in China, Johnson Smith says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The government today said that based on the advice of public health experts it has accepted recommendations not to proceed at this time with repatriation of Jamaicans from Wuhan, China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, she had been mandated by the Prime Minister and Cabinet to explore the possibility of repatriating Jamaican citizens from Wuhan and had followed through on the task.

“I reached out immediately to partner countries who were evacuating their citizens, explored regional partnerships with countries who also have students and teachers there, as well as a sole GOJ (government of Jamaica) approach by charter of sufficient capacity to cover the distance. Regrettably, none of those options have proved workable. We note that many foreign nationals remain in Wuhan as several countries who evacuated citizens focussed primarily on government employees, and were also ultimately limited by capacity and other considerations,” Johnson Smith said.

“Through our continued dialogue with relevant MDAs, they assessed the risks involved; the current circumstances including still unabated dengue and flu season; as well as efforts being made to expand the capacity of the health care system to quarantine or isolate persons, based on the natural flow of travel to Jamaica. In that context, they recommended that this avenue not be pursued at this time,” the minister added.

Johnson Smith indicated that the government is encouraged by and continued to give thanks for reports that, to date, all Jamaican citizens in China remain in good health.

She sought to assure the public that notwithstanding the current assessment, the government will continue to monitor the situation in China and especially in Wuhan.

“We will do all that is possible to support Jamaicans in China even with our small staff in Beijing, along with the support of the Jamaican Association in China and the Chinese Authorities through our respective embassies,” she said.

Johnson Smith encouraged members of the Jamaican community in China to advise of any challenges with basic needs “as the government is assured that where challenges arise, the Foreign Affairs Offices in the respective provinces in China will do their best to assist.”

The foreign minister also encouraged Jamaicans in provinces where travel is still permitted, to advise their groups or the Embassy if they move or leave China, so they can be in the best possible position to help if needed.