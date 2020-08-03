No reports of robbery in downtown, Kingston — police
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police communications unit is advising the public that there have been no reports of robbery in the downtown Kingston area despite a video being circulated on social media.
The video shows four armed men on motor bikes pulling up beside a white van where two other men dressed as security guards stood. The two pillion riders then proceed to force the guards to the ground, take a bag from them, and ride off.
However, the police have concluded that the video is recreational, reporting that extensive checks with officers in the area have not revealed any such incident and neither has any such incident been reported.
They caution against producing and circulating such recreational video content, as it is likely to cause unnecessary fear and panic.
